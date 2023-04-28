Two students detained after threat investigation at Broken Arrow High School

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police detained two students after a search due to a call alleging guns on campus.

The call came in around 11:35 a.m. and alleged a man with a gun was in a classroom threatening students. Police responded within five minutes and put the school on lockdown.

Officers located the students who allegedly had the guns and detained them No guns or weapons were found on them or on campus. No students were injured and there is no threat to the school.

2 News Oklahoma crews are on the scene and we'll update as we learn more

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

