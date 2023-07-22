Broken Arrow granted $5.84 million for infrastructure planning

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — For years, Broken Arrow leaders have applied for federal infrastructure grants. In the past, they've missed the money, but this year things were different. The federal government awarded them a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant.

The grant is worth $5.84 million.

"Each time we’ve turned in, until this time, we have turned in for construction monies," Assistant City Manager Kenny Schwab said. "Everybody goes in; it’s extremely competitive on these grants, and they said over the past few years nobody’s really been seeking the planning grant.

So leaders took advantage and applied for the planning grant.

The money they’re receiving is not used for the actual construction of roads and sidewalks but for the planning stages, like designing and assessing the utilities.

We met Debbie Johnson, a Broken Arrow resident who has suggestions for infrastructure.

"I wish we had more funds available to fix some of these things," Johnson said.

Johnson lives in the outskirts of Broken Arrow and takes a busy intersection to her neighborhood. During rush hour, traffic backs up quickly.

"I’m telling you, it gets pretty bad. Number one, the light’s really long, but when you’re trying to turn left, it’s you; you know, it can get really bad," Johnson said.

She’d suggest adding another turn lane, but that will have to wait for other money.

Schwab says that in the long run, with this newfound money, other money will be freed up for construction.

"It’s another $5.84 million that we didn’t have in our transportation funds," Schwab said.

