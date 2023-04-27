Broken Arrow Elks Lodge holds 12th Annual Backyard Smoke-a-thon

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — This Saturday, the Broken Arrow Elks Lodge is holding the 12th Annual Backyard Smoke-a-thon.

It is a chance to have some barbecue from more than 20 different teams in the chicken, pork, and ribs categories. There is also the "anything but" variety for non-meat dishes.

The event funds the Elks Lodge’s missions, including support for A New Leaf.

The organization helps those living with a disability have a brighter future.

"We enjoy giving back to the community, and that's why we raise money,” Roger Lord, a member of the Broken Arrow Elks Lodge, said. “That's the local organization that we have chosen to donate our money to."

While the Smoke-a-thon supports A New Leaf, the lodge also focuses on the Veteran community.

"To bring awareness to the community that Veterans are strong in Broken Arrow, and we love them, and we're here to support them," Sam Neal, Vice President of the Roaming Elks Camping Club, said.

The backyard smoke-a-thon is on Saturday afternoon, with taster kits starting a 4 o'clock, while supplies last.

Tickets are open to the public, and taster kits are $10.

You can also win raffles, including a cooker, prep station, and gift card.

The Broken Arrow Elks Lodge #2673 is at 10266 S. 241st East Ave, Broken Arrow, OK 74014

