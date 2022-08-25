Broken Arrow community helping feed students through love

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — As Broken Arrow students return to class, staff is reminding the community about one way they can help students afford school lunches now that universal free meals are no longer available.

BAPS said 38 percent of its student body is on free or reduced lunches, but for those who don’t qualify, some students still struggle to pay for meals. So, to help those students, the district created the Love Accounts.

“So the love account is a program we started a couple years ago when we received interest from our community to make donations. These donations can be used for students that have hit their charge limit and it allows them to get a free meal,” said Child Nutrition Director, Emily McNally.

McNally said any student at BAPS, Pre-k through 12th grade, can receive free meals through the Love Accounts.

“With the recent decision by the USDA to stop providing universal free meals, we received some feedback from our community that they would like to donate. We thought we would expand our love accounts to be eligible at every site,” said McNally.

She said students still need to qualify for the free or reduced lunches, but they are always accepting applications.

“The qualifications for the Free and Reduced Program are household size and income, if they’re snap or TANF eligible, if they receive Indian commodities or if they’re homeless or migrant,” said McNally.

She said the donations are anonymous for both the donor and recipient. She also said while the Love Account helps the school pay for the food, every student is fed regardless of their account.

If you’re interested in learning more, visit https://www.baschools.org/vnews/display.v/SEC/Child%20Nutrition%7CLove%20Accounts. .

