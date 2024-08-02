Broken Arrow coach arrested

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested Pearlie Graves this afternoon for possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute as well as driving under suspension, according to court documents.

The Broken Arrow School website lists Pearlie Graves as a varsity defensive line coach as well as a Junior High assistant coach in wrestling.

Broken Arrow Schools did release a statement saying Graves', "continued employment status will depend on the outcome of the investigation sparked by his arrest."

The Tigers announced Graves as one of the "new additions" to the football team on social media on June 10th.

