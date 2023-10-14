Broken Arrow bus driver arrested for kidnapping and child endangerment

TULSA, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police Department says they arrested a Broken Arrow Public Schools bus driver Friday for child endangerment and kidnapping.

BAPD responded to a call involving a bus near E. 61st St. and Lynn Lane. where police say the driver stopped the bus, but would not allow students to exit with their parents.

After multiple students left the bus through emergency exits, the bus driver moved to a parking lot and students continued to try to leave the vehicle.

That's where police arrested 68-year-old Thomas Young for child endangerment and kidnapping.

Police say nobody was injured in the incident and charges will be forwarded to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office.

