Brits around the world mourn Queen Elizabeth II's death

TULSA, Okla. — An ORU professor said the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death is impacting his family, specifically his mother who lives in Great Britain right now.

2 News Oklahoma had a chance to speak with her and a British-Born Tulsan to talk about what this loss means. Despite living more than 4,000 miles apart, the women said their heartbreak is the same.

“There’s never been a queen that has been loved for her humanity like Queen Elizabeth,” Ann Seale said.

Thursday, thousands of Brits flooded Buckingham Palace following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth's death.

The news of her death caused heartbreak for millions, including Ann Seale.

“People are crying, they’re actually crying in the streets because they all loved her, Seale said.

Seale has lived in Great Britain her whole life. Her son, Dr. Andrew Lang, lives in Tulsa now. He's the chair of Computing and math departments at ORU.

Seale is 86 and said she still remembers when the queen took the throne.

“To England, she was a mother to her country. She was a mother to her children," Seale said.

Devida Bushrod is British-Born and now lives in Tulsa. However, her British roots are still near and dear to her heart. Thursday's news shook her.

“There were kind of hints that her health was failing, but nothing to the extent that we thought you know...that she would die…eminently," Bushrod said.

Earlier this year Bushrod made a quilt of Queen Elizabeth for her Platinum Jubilee to commemorate the queen's seven decades on the throne.

Bushrod received from the queen thanking her, which she now will treasure forever.

“Even just getting a letter from her, was a pretty big deal to me," Bushrod said.

The quilt now lives at Buckingham Palace, but Bushrod aid she just finished another quilt she said will become a treasure for her family to keep along with a letter from the late queen.

