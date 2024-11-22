Bristow Public Schools closed due to water break

BRISTOW, Okla. — Bristow Public Schools will be closed on Friday, Nov. 22, due to a reported water break.
Early Friday morning, BPS announced on its Facebook page that the school district "will not be [in] session ... due to a city water line break."
The statement continued: "Home Alone will also be closed today. This day will be made up at a later date. Thanksgiving break begins Monday, November 25th. School will resume on Monday, December 2nd."
This is a developing story. Stay with 2 News as we learn more.
