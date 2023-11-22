Bristow leaders aiming to raise officer pay

BRISTOW, Okla. — Bristow Mayor Kris Wyatt, says officer pay, "is an absolute priority." Wyatt never held public office until she took the mayoral oath last May.

Since then, the town’s hospital has reopened, they’ve begun work to expand the airport and the city council has made strides to raise pay for police officers.

Before Monday night’s council meeting, starting pay for a BPD officer was $16 per hour. A vote raised them to about $18.50 per hour. Eleven officers make up the department. One approached Wyatt saying he was entertaining another job offer.

"I’d heard rumors that probably five more had been approached by other departments" Wyatt said.

With just eleven officers on the department, the council had no choice but to raise them. Nevertheless, Wyatt wants this to happen. In fact, she wants more; aiming to get starting pay around $21 per hour.

The owner of Shooter’s Shop, a gun store in Bristow, told 2 News Oklahoma he’s not surprised some officers have thought about leaving.

"A guy’s gotta make money to put food on his table," Paul Nedlose said, "So you can’t really go against the guy that went to Bristow Police Department first and got their CLEET training, and then moved on to a higher paying job, you can’t blame them for that."

Officers can go to Creek County, Sapulpa, Kellyville, even Tulsa for more money. The average first year officer at TPD makes more than $70,000 per year according to their website.

"It becomes kind of an issue … like how far are you willing to travel from home to make another dollar or two an hour?" Wyatt asked.

The only thing stopping Wyatt is the limited coffers in Bristow.

Raising eleven officers another$2.50 per hour would cost the city more than $57,000.

"We have sales tax, and we have water taps. That is where we make our money. So it’s going to force us to be a little more selective in how we allocate," Wyatt said.

