'Bring you some joy': Tulsa PD giving back to their community through 'Random Acts of Kindness'

TULSA, Okla — If you see a police officer walk up to you this week, it might not be such a bad thing.

As Tulsa police are championing their community.

This week is Tulsa police’s annual ‘Random Acts of Kindness Week,’ a week during which officers go around the community and pay it forward.

The Tulsa police foundation receives donations across Green Country, whether it be food for meal kits, toys, and $20,000 worth of Walmart and Quiktrip gift cards.

They then pack them up and Tulsa PD officers volunteer their time to give these gifts to random people.

2 New went out with Detective Linda Hanna and witnessed her and two workers from the victim’s unit surprise many by giving out Walmart gift cards and Quick Trip gas cards.

When we asked Detective Hanna, who has been participating since the event started, why she continues to do so, she said it’s a good part of her job to give back to someone.

“It’s just to bring a smile to your face, even if it was just for a day, just to help to make your life a little bit brighter and let you know people care about you,” Hanna said.

Elne, is a grandmother who is grieving after her 27-year-old daughter unexpectedly passed away right before Thanksgiving, leaving two kids behind.

The grandmother needed help for the holidays,

Haana and the two victims’ unit workers went to her house and delivered food for a Christmas meal and toys for her grandkids.

The grandma was surprised and grateful.

Hanna got emotional when talking about the encounter.

“It’s nice to be able to just bless somebody and say hey I’m not here to do anything, I’m not here as a bad part of your life today, except to bring you some joy,” Hanna said.

