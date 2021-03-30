Braum’s rolls out new sundaes, ice cream flavors for 2021

TULSA, Okla. — Braum's announced the company is rolling out six new ice cream flavors and four new fancy sundaes for the spring and summer months.

After the last year, the ice cream and dairy company bring something sweet to brighten anyone's day.

The new sundae and ice cream flavors include



French Chocolate Macaroon - chocolate ice cream with macaroon cookie pieces. Available in both a cone or as a sundae with marshmallow on top and more macaroon cookies.

Sticky Bun - the perfect hint of cinnamon with smooth, hot caramel in vanilla ice cream. Available in both a cone or as a sundae with pecans on top and two Bundt cakes.

White Chocolate Strawberry - vanilla ice cream filled with pound cake and strawberries. Available in both a cone or as a sundae topped with more strawberries and two Bundt cakes.

Cocoa Banana - chocolate ice cream with bits of banana. It is available in both a cone or as a sundae with hot fudge and more banana slices on top with two chocolate Bundt cakes.

Pistachio Almond Chocolate Chip - pistachio ice cream with almonds and chocolate chips. Available only in a cone.

Fried Caramel Toffee Pie - vanilla ice cream with toffee bits, pie crust pieces, and caramel swirl. Available only in a cone.

“This year, we cannot wait for everyone to taste our new fancy sundaes and ice cream flavors,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO. “They are all unique and delicious.”

These new limited-time-only flavors are available through the end of this summer.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --