Boomfest attendees finding their own in Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — Fourth of July celebrations are happening all over the metro on Tuesday, and Boomfest in Jenks is kicking off.

The Jenks Pedestrian Bridge has officially become a fireworks hub, and six-year-old Cole McDowell may have the best seat in the house.

"Well, they're just so loud," McDowell said. "I always get headphones that make them sound so cool."

Toys, shade, and fireworks are all he needs for some Fourth of July fun, whereas Jeremy Niss and his family have other plans.

"We might go with the old man, hit a couple of golf balls, do a little putting. Maybe later, go get a margarita. It's a good day to be lazy until the fireworks come, then chase the kids around," Niss said.

The Niss family got to the Jenks River Walk around 1 p.m. after finding out last year 3 p.m. was too late.

The bottom line, even in the heat, everyone is finding ways to make the holiday chill.

"We came for the good time," Niss said. "Watch the people walk by. Enjoy the show and the bands that are here and everything."

Remember, the 96th Street Bridge, or the Pedestrian Bridge, has been closed all day. That's where crews are shooting fireworks from. It's also where the Jenks Police Emergency Command Post is in case of an emergency.

The Main Street Bridge will close around 8:15 p.m. and reopen about an hour after the fireworks show.

