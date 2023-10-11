BooHaHa to take over Brookside Oct. 21

TULSA, Okla. — Brookside is gearing up for Oklahoma's largest Halloween celebration on Oct. 21.

The 2023 Brookside BooHaHa block party and parade runs from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and is chock full with trick-or-treating, a costume contest and kid's zones.

The celebration is free and open to the public.

The BooHaha parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs from 45th and Peoria to 33rd and Peoria.

2 News will be live at the event and will stream it online.

