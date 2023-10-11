Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

BooHaHa to take over Brookside Oct. 21

BooHaHa
BooHaHa
BooHaHa
Posted at 11:17 AM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 12:17:32-04

TULSA, Okla. — Brookside is gearing up for Oklahoma's largest Halloween celebration on Oct. 21.

The 2023 Brookside BooHaHa block party and parade runs from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and is chock full with trick-or-treating, a costume contest and kid's zones.

The celebration is free and open to the public.

The BooHaha parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs from 45th and Peoria to 33rd and Peoria.

2 News will be live at the event and will stream it online.

For more information on the event and how to participate, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7