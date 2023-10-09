Halloween events in Green County

TULSA, Okla. — Halloween is quickly approaching with many looking forward to October 31st. However this year Halloween can come early with a variety of events coming to Green Country.

BooHaHa Halloween Parade and Event:

Tulsa BooHaHa

BooHaHa takes place on October 23, with events beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at the conclusion of the parade.

9 a.m.



Kid's Zones open with locations a Brookside Collective Park, Myers-Duren Harley Davidson, Southminster Church, and Brookside Library.

Trick or Treating begins on Brookside.

10 a.m.



Kids costume contest at each Kid's Zones.

Pet costume contest at City Vet near 36th and Brookside

11 a.m.



2023 BooHaHA Parade begins. It moves North starting at 45th and Peoria and going down to 33rd.

This event features a large number of Tulsa businesses and organizations including 2 News who will be live streaming the event. For more details on the day's events go to TulsaBooHaHa.com.

HallowZOOween:

The Tulsa Zoo's annual HallowZOOween is back for two weekends of zootastical fun. The events allow guests of all ages to dress up and walk the zoo with Halloween stops along the way. The zoo offers a day option for a daylight zoo experience as well as a night option.

Weekend 1 hours:



Friday, October 20: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 21: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 21: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Weekend 2 hours:



Friday, October 27: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 28: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 29: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The zoo is also offering an interactive dinner experience on the two Fridays of HallowZOOween. The zoo requires registration in advance with prices varying for guests. To register and see prices click here.

BOOtanical at Tulsa Botanical Garden:

The Tulsa Botanical Garden is hosting BOOtanical every Thursday evening in October from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Each Thursday has a different theme and will include decorations to match. Guests are encouraged to dress up in costume and walk through the lighted paths stopping at booths and activities along the way.

Tickets range is priced according to age and more information on the BOOtanical experience can be found here.

Turkey Mountain Haunted Trail:

For eight nights in October River Parks hosts a haunted trail on the famed Turkey Mountain. Weekend one goes Thursday through Sunday, October 19-22. Weekend two runs Thursday through Sunday, October 26 -29.

The event limits spots andtickets must be bought in advance. Turkey Mountain offers four different options for guests of all ages to enjoy.



Haunted Trail- A three-quarter mile trail and new scares for the 2023 Halloween season.

A three-quarter mile trail and new scares for the 2023 Halloween season. Kids Trail and Carnival- The kid's trail is more friendly to the younger participants but still holds some thrills. The carnival has bounces houses, games and more.

The kid's trail is more friendly to the younger participants but still holds some thrills. The carnival has bounces houses, games and more. Zombie Shoot- Take your shot at some zombies using a .68 paintball marker.

Take your shot at some zombies using a .68 paintball marker. Trail of Doom- This trail is full of riddles and wonders. You need to navigate through the quarter-of-a-mile trail using clues scattered on the walk.

This is a developing list.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

