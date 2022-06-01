Bond denied for suspect in fatal Oklahoma festival shooting

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Bond was denied Tuesday for a 26-year-old man suspected in a shooting that killed one person and wounded seven more at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, a prosecutor said.

Skyler Buckner surrendered to law enforcement Sunday afternoon following the shooting earlier that day at the Memorial Day weekend event in Taft, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa. He remains jailed and has not been appointed an attorney, District Attorney Larry Edwards said.

Sharika Bowler, 39, was killed in the shooting, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting. Those wounded ranged in age from 9 to 56, the OSBI said, but did not suffer serious injuries.

Edwards said he has not determined what charges Buckner will face, preferring to wait until later this week after he receives a police report on the shooting.

“I pretty much know what happened” after visiting the site, Edwards said, “but I’m not comfortable stating potential charges until after I read the report.”

Edwards would not confirm whether investigators suspect or are searching for more possible shooters, but said 40 shell casings from four different weapons were found at the scene.

“It leads you to believe there was more than one” shooter, Edwards said. “It’s a miracle more people weren’t hurt ... I’m amazed more people weren’t hurt.”

Edwards said an estimated 1,500 people attended the festival in the town of fewer than 200 residents.

