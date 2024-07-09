Body of Oklahoma soldier identified 71 years after Korean War

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The body of a 22-year-old soldier from Shawnee was identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) 71 years after the end of the Korean War.

Corporal Jesse L. Mitchell's body was long only known as X-13443 OP GLORY after he was killed in a Prisoner of War camp in the summer of 1951.

After the war in 1954, the US and Korea agreed to exchange war dead in an effort known as Operation GLORY.

His remains were unknown and sent to Hawaii, where they were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

In July 2018, the DPAA had the remains exhumed and tested. With mitochondrial DNA and dental and anthropological analysis, they were able to identify Mitchell.

It was reported that he died from exhaustion and malnutrition in captivity at POW Camp 5 on the Pyoktong Peninsula.

Mitchell will be buried in Shawnee on Oct. 12, 2024.

His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he's been accounted for.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

