BODY CAM: Muskogee police share video of what led to officers shooting man

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — 2 News is getting a look at body camera video from an officer-involved shooting in Muskogee that sent one officer to the hospital.

The shooting happened on Dec. 11 around 5:30 pm. Police Chief Johnny Teehee says it’s a part of their mission in transparency to release body camera video quickly.

He says the situation showcases how quickly a domestic call can escalate.

“He has a gun in his hand,” said Officer Michael Cook on body camera video.

Officer Michael Cook, who’s been on the police department 11 years, was called to a domestic situation at a home near “M” street and Irving.

He and Sgt. Andrew Barman, a 17-year vet of the department, were called out after the victim’s daughter called 911 saying her stepdad Lee Paul Woods was drunk with a gun and she was worried for her mom’s safety.

“He came to the door with a gun on him so they didn’t have much choice,” said Deputy Chief Chad Farmer.

Deputy Chief Farmer walked us through the video and the timeline - saying just three minutes from arriving at the home more than 20 shots were fired.

Police say Woods came to the door with a gun and wouldn’t drop the weapon.

Sgt. Branan, Officer Cook and Sgt. James Hamlin, who’s been on the department 19 years, fired back, hitting Woods in the face and hitting his gun.

Police also showed this picture of the two shots they say Woods fired at them, hitting the car windshield.

“You never know what’s going to happen on a domestic call,” said Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee.

Chief Teehee says they prepare for these situations so officers’ training is front of mind.

“What you think is just a normal call or going out to deal with a situation and all of a sudden shots are fired,” said Chief Teehee. “It’s just an example of what these guys have to be aware of every day. We do live based training to where you go through scenarios and so when you have a situation like that our hope as an agency is our training kicks in. That training has been sufficient to the point that they go home every night.”

Officer Cook was hit in the leg and treated, and released from the hospital. Police say it may have been shrapnel that hit him.

Woods is facing charges for domestic assault with a dangerous weapon and shooting with intent to kill. He had surgery on Dec. 17 and is expected to survive.

All three officers are still on paid administrative leave. They’re expected to be interviewed Dec. 19 and then the case will be handed over to the District Attorney to review.

