BMX racers moving to Tulsa for training at Hardesty National track

TULSA, Okla. — Professional BMX racers are moving to Tulsa to train at the Hardesty National Stadium.

Racers of all ages and skill levels took place in Tulsa for the Legacy Nationals competition. Staff said the race brought in BMX racers from across the county.

2 News ran into 10-year-old world champion rider Skyler Despopulos.

"We used to live in California, and we had the Olympic training center that just closed down, and it's great to move from there to here," said Despopulos.

Staff said the Hardesty National Stadium has recently brought 10-15 professionals to Tulsa. They told 2 News the track and the gym make it attractive for them to move there.

Despopulos said moving to Tulsa was worth it.

"A lot, just jumping manually, pumping, peddling, just a lot," said Despopulos.

Justin Wahl with USA BMX expects the trend of racers moving to Tulsa to continue.

"It's getting more and more common, Payton; our Olympic athlete in the 2020 Olympics moved a couple of years ago, and ever since, more and more people have been coming," Whal said.

Despopulos said there's nothing like the Hardesty National Stadium.

"They can just ride at home as well, but this is a pretty great track to ride on," said Despopulos.

