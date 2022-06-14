Blue Whale Comedy Festival returns to Tulsa this summer

TULSA, Okla. — The Blue Whale Comedy Festival is coming back to Tulsa this summer!

BWCF is returning to the Tulsa Arts District as the state's largest comedy festival with big headlining acts, including:

Dan Roder

Rory Scovel

Daniel Simonsen

Raanan Hershberg

and many more

“The mission of Blue Whale Comedy Festival is to put Tulsa on the national comedy map,” says Derek Combs, Guthrie Green Event Manager and organizer of Blue Whale Comedy Festival. “Blue Whale expands Tulsa’s performing arts scene and continues to expose local talent to some of the most gifted and successful comedians in the country, helping them hone their craft and be given the opportunity to take their own acts on the road.”

BWCF is set to take place from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27 with shows at the historic Cain's Ballroom, LowDown, and Soundpony.

Besides dozens of stand-up performances, the festival will include podcast tapings, workshops, after-parties, and showcases.

Before the festival begins, Guthrie Green is hosting a movie night on Aug. 24 showing Coming 2 America.

Tickets and passes are available now for purchase on the festival's website.

