Blake Shelton to honor Tulsa Officer Zarkeshan in upcoming concert

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma native Blake Shelton is making it his goal to identify a special community member on each stop of the Friends And Heroes 2021 tour. Before he takes the stage at BOK Center next week, Shelton is celebrating Tulsa police's Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.

Shelton, with the help of the BOK Center, chose Officer Zarkeshan based on his bravery and positive outlook in his recovery journey. The pick is to recognize his bravery, commitment, and honor the memory of his partner, Sgt. Johnson.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said this about the recognition:

“I can’t think of a better person to be recognized than Tulsa’s own, Officer Zarkeshan. Through the many hardships he faced on his road to recovery, he never gave up and worked tirelessly to return to serve the citizens of Tulsa as a police officer. Following that fateful night, I’ve never seen a community provide so much support and care to our Tulsa police officers. I want to thank Blake Shelton for recognizing the strength and honor of Officer Zarkeshan and the many officers that serve Tulsa every day.”

Zarkeshan is set to receive a prize pack that includes front row tickets for Blake Shelton’s Friends And Heroes 2021 tour date at BOK Center. Bank of Oklahoma has also graciously donated $5,000 to the charity of his choice, the TPD Foundation.

"We are incredibly honored to be a sponsor of Friends And Heroes and to be supporting our own local hero," said Leslie Paris, director of community engagement for Bank of Oklahoma. "And while we can never match the sacrifice that Officer Zarkeshan made for our community, we are privileged to support the TPD Foundation on his behalf."

To purchase tickets to see Blake Shelton, head to the BOK Center's website.

