Bixby teen's death sparks calls for intersection upgrades

BIXBY, Okla. — Concerns are mounting over the safety of the intersection at 121st and Yale following a tragic accident on Tuesday that claimed the life of a Bixby teenager, Kinsey Wright.

The community is rallying for change. Thousands have already added their names to a Change.org petition advocating for safety enhancements at the T-intersection.

The petition's organizer proposes the addition of a 3-way stop, as opposed to the current, lone, stop sign on southbound Yale Avenue.

Joely Flegler, a resident living just blocks away, expressed her reservations about the site. "It does make me nervous when I’m going to that intersection, especially when I’m turning left or right off of Yale," said Flegler. "I think a light is needed."

Flegler, who has resided in the area for 17 years, observes a significant spike in traffic in recent years. She attributes this surge to the rapid development of new neighborhoods and believes the two-lane road on 121st Street should be expanded. "There's an exponential amount of growth in this area, like nothing I’ve ever seen before in all the times that we’ve lived here," added Flegler. "Dozens of, hundreds of homes being built."

Tulsa Police told 2 News Oklahoma that this particular intersection witnesses up to five accidents annually. However, the fatal crash involving Kinsey Wright has urged authorities to re-evaluate its safety.

Sergeant Will Dalsing shared, "I’ve talked to several people with the city that are very concerned, that this has risen to this level. "They were already looking at this intersection, and maybe redoing it. They're looking even harder now."

To sign the petition, click here.

