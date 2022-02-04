Bixby senior citizens enjoy the snow

BIXBY, Okla. — Viewers across Green Country shared photos of some of the fun ways they are enjoying the latest snowfall in the area.

2 News Oklahoma tracked snow totals across the area and Tulsa saw 7.5" over the last few days. Some of that snow fell in Bixby, where Sand Plum Assisted Living is located and some of the people living there got the chance to go out and have some fun on the snow with a handy sled.

Sand Plum Sledding pt 1

This looks like too much fun! Are you enjoying the snow? Send your pictures or video to weatherpics@kjrh.com.

