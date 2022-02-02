Watch
NewsLocal News

Photos: February winter storm brings snow to Green Country

A winter storm brought snow and ice throughout Green Country beginning Feb. 2, 2022.

bville3.jpg
A look at the roads near Highway 75 in Bartlesville on Feb. 2 as the snow-bringing system moves into Green CountryPhoto by: Allison Swift
bville.jpg
A look at the roads near Highway 75 in Bartlesville on Feb. 2 as the snow-bringing system moves into Green CountryPhoto by: Allison Swift
bville pic.jpg
A look at the roads near Highway 75 in Bartlesville on Feb. 2 as the snow-bringing system moves into Green CountryPhoto by: Allison Swift
PHOTO- 2 News car hit in ice
A truck slid into 2 News Oklahoma reporter Kaitlyn Rivas and our photographer while they were monitoring conditions near Bartlesville on the morning of Feb. 2.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

