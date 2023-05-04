Bixby schools processing loss of 4th grade student

BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby family is grieving with the unimaginable after their fourth-grade son - Conner Rineheart - died after being hit by a car.

It happened near Highway 64 and 169th Street around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller says Conner Rineheart was a student at Central Intermediate. School remained in session on Thursday, but hearts remained heavy for a student who had a bright future ahead of him.

As drivers think nothing of the road on their way to work the next day, Brenna Baker, who works at the local coffee shop, knows it as the spot where a fourth grade Bixby student lost his life.

"A fourth grader, that's so young," Baker told 2 News. "It's just a child. That's really sad and terrible."

Bixby police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are calling it an auto-pedestrian accident. They say Rineheart and his friends were unsafely walking to a store when the driver pulled over and won't be cited.

"I am a sister, so I couldn't imagine my sibling having that happened. It's going to be tough to handle and navigate," Baker said.

Many residents told 2 News off camera the area is notorious for speeding drivers.

Superintendent Miller sent a note to staff and family saying they're prepared to provide support to Rineheart's siblings, and any staff or students, who need help processing the loss.

