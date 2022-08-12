Bixby resident frustrated with ongoing water pressure issues

TULSA, Okla. — A man in Bixby told 2 News he still does not have proper water pressure. After weeks of back and forth with the city, they said it's on him.

We first introduced you to George Shafer last month, he's 75, lives in Bixby and said he hasn't had proper running water since mid-July.

When many neighbors in the Bixhoma lake estates didn't have water due to an issue with the city.

We are told the issue has been resolved, but Shafer said it's been early a month and his water problems -- aren't resolved.

“All I just want is water,” George Shafer, Bixby resident said.

This is 75-year-old George Shafer's ongoing plea. Shafer lives on a hill in Southeast Tulsa County and gets his water from the City of Bixby.

He said things have changed in his home. He tells us he's struggled to get water pressure restored to his home, since the water issues began in the city last month.

“I just turned it on a minute ago and there’s just a little bit and that’s just the most we’ve had in weeks, I mean weeks,” Shafer said.

Shafer said this low water pressure means doing laundry, washing dishes, and even showering has been nearly impossible.

"This isn’t enough water to do dishes," he said.

Thursday, the city said water is being delivered to Shafer's meter and that his lower than normal pressure is quote typical during the hot, dry period.

We tried to reach out for further comment, but the city stopped responding to our calls.

Shafer went as far as hiring a plumber to measure the pressure.

“And the PSI’s were 19 PSIs. That ain’t nothing. The state of Oklahoma should be running 45 to 60 PSIs, especially pushing it uphill. It needs to be at 50 trying to come up this hill,” Shafer said.

Shafer said the mayor has told him he needs a lift pump to get the pressure levels back to where they were before.

“If I bought a lift pump, who’s paying for the lift pump? And the Mayor said, not me George…you," Shafer said.

Shafer has been living there for 30 years and said he's never had to pay for a lift pump before. He doesn't understand why the city is asking him to pay for it now.

I asked Shafer what's next if the city does not fix his problem.

“I have no other alternative, but to turn it over to an attorney,” Shafer said.

We checked with an expert on water pressure, Wooten Plumbing tells us standard water pressure levels should range between 40 and 60.

