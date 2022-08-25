Bixby, Owasso face off in Battle of the Burbs to kick off season

TULSA, Okla. — Two of the state's highest-ranked high school football teams will go head to head tonight in the Battle of the Burbs.

The Bixby Spartans will face off against the Owasso Rams on the University of Tulsa's football field. This will be the first time the two teams have played each other since 2011.

This season, the Spartans are in a new class division. They made the jump to class 6A division I after winning their fourth straight 6A-II State Championship and the school's seventh title in eight years.

Bixby is on their way to a record-setting 49-game winning streak. Head Coach Loren Montgomery says this game is a big one.

“I would expect a big crowd and, so yeah, that does give you a little bit of stress and anxiety because you want to go out and perform well. I mean, we are all competitors and we want to go out and represent our school well," says Montgomery.

The Rams will serve as the home team for the first leg of the game. The team is coming off an 8-3 finish last season after winning the 6A-I State Championship in 2019 and 2020.

The last time the two schools faced off, the Rams won 44-20 before Class 6A officially split the divisions.

Tonight's Battle of the Burbs kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the game cost $10.

