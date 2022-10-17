Bixby High School home to 2 nationally-ranked girl wrestlers

BIXBY, Okla. — Not only is this Bixby High School's first year for a girl's wrestling team, but it's also Head Coach Paul Mayfield's first time to solely coach girls.

They're off to a good start too — the team is still in the preseason and two wrestlers just got ranked in the top 30 nationally.

Jadyn Roller is a sophomore and started wrestling after giving up gymnastics. She's also the current state champ who grew up in a wrestling family.

"I have two brothers and one sister. Both my brothers wrestle. My sister, we're trying to get her there but she's not very into it yet," says Jadyn.

Millie Azlin is the other nationally ranked wrestler and she's a freshman.

"I went to high school tournaments last year, not with the school but I went by myself, and I did good," says Millie.

Right now, Millie aims to make state this year and Jadyn is now thinking ahead to college.

Bixby High School has really thrown its support behind the girls' wrestling team. The district dedicated space for them and loaded them up with new equipment.

The team is also supportive of each other. Like many athletes, they see their time on the mat as more than just a sport.

While Coach Mayfield is proud of both Millie and Jadyn's recent recognition, he's focused on the season ahead.

"We're going to California, the boys are going," says Coach Mayfield. "But we designed it that way to push the girls to be the best they can be."

2 News asked both Jadyn and Millie what was the most painful part of the sport. Both said: "Losing."

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --