Bills that didn't pass through OK legislature

TULSA, Okla. — Legislators, just like our students, are done for the summer.

Friday, lawmakers adjourned the session. They sent dozens of bills to the governor's desk, and many of those were signed into law.

Although, many items that people had their watch on, like sports betting, drag shows, and grocery tax cuts, didn't make it across the finish line.

Starting with a bill that would have banned drag shows in public spaces.

It didn't make it through the process.

This is a bill Governor Kevin Stitt has been in support of, and many other states have been considering similar bills, 32 states that is. Some states even passing it and getting the governor's signature.

For Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, he's said it would protect children.

LGBTQ+ advocates said it would have been a first amendment violation.

This bill ended up dying before it could reach the governor's desk.

Which was a relief for the organizers of the Broken Arrow Pride Fest. The festival happened on the weekend of May 27.



Organizers told us they added a scaled-back drag show to the schedule at the last minute after seeing the bill fall short at the capitol.

"It's a little bit harder. You know, as a queer person in the community, to just be questioned every day and have constant legislation coming at us that just says, 'we don't want you to be here.'," said Jenn Teehee with Advocate Alliance of Broken Arrow.

On the other hand, another bill that LGBTQ+ advocates have been watching closely did pass and received Stitt's signature.

It will ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

Stitt has also said this bill is to protect Oklahoma's youth.

Next up, tax cuts.

For more than a year, Governor Stitt has been pushing for major cuts to state grocery taxes.

Last year, he called on lawmakers in his state of the state to get it done to ease inflation woes.

He even went as far as calling lawmakers back for a special session last summer.

Now, a year later, Oklahoma's grocery tax is still in effect.

In September, Stitt said given the state's $3 billion savings and potential $1 billion surplus, now is the time to do it.

However, looking at the 2024 budget, there's no mention of a grocery tax cut.

In Stitt's weekly press meeting Friday, May 26, he said this still needs to get done.

"All the house passed those tax cuts. The Senate has not taken it up. I am asking the Senate to hear those tax cuts and put them up on the floor for a vote. I am considering calling people back for another special session to get a tax cut done," Stitt said.

The $13 billion state budget announced last week is a nearly 20% increase over last year's final spending plan.

The budget deal included a more modest elimination of the state franchise tax on businesses and a tax break for joint filers that are expected to cost a total of $70 million annually when fully implemented.

It's not just grocery taxes on the table, either.

Stitt also wanted to see personal income tax and corporate tax cuts.

House Speaker Charles McCall said cutting personal income taxes will be the main focus heading into next year.

