Second Pride Fest to be held in Broken Arrow on May 27

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Pride Fest is returning to Broken Arrow on May 27.

The Advocate Alliance of Broken Arrow event started last year and saw pushback from the local community with several taking their objections to city council.

Advocate Alliance Vice President Penny Nelson said the idea for the Pride Fest started in response to the bullying at local schools.

“We started this whole thing in response to the bullying we saw online, and in our everyday lives, towards the LBGTQIA+ youth, and adults, in our community,” said AABA Vice President Penny Nelson. “We just want everyone to know that we support you and there is a safe community here for you in Broken Arrow.”

The event will resemble Pride celebrations in other cities — hosting over 50 vendors, food trucks and performances. Despite this, one performance will be missing, according to Nelson.

"Unfortunately, due to the legislation that is being proposed to villainize drag performers, there will be no official drag show at the festival. However, there will be a panel of drag artists who will be showing their more serious side and will be addressing the legislation and how it impacts their livelihood."

Event organizers said with the uptick in backlash against the LGBTQIA+ community, they are putting a large portion of funds towards security for the event.

With the event falling so close to Memorial Day, event organizers said a guest speaker will be present from Ernest Childers VA.

Learn more about the event at the Advocate Alliance of Broken Arrow website.

