Biking community rallies around cyclist struck by drunk driver

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — 19-year-old Hunter Taylor was left in the road on S Elm Place in Broken Arrow around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. William Crase was arrested by Broken Arrow police officers, accused of drunkenly hitting Taylor with his vehicle.

"He got hit from behind by a drunk driver," Zach Pfaff, Taylor's friend and co-worker at Spokes House Bicycles, said.

A police report written by the arresting officer said Taylor suffered a compound fracture in his ankle and gashes on his head. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The report said Crase wreaked of alcohol and tried to hide a beer container under his driver's seat when officers pulled him over.

Pfaff said Taylor was on his way home after a late shift working his second job at Buffalo Wild Wings. Pfaff said he was saving up to buy a truck, so he would not have to ride his bicycle home late at night any longer.

"He was almost there. He had $300 left to go," Pfaff said.

Spokes House Bicycles and Taylor's family set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Taylor's medical costs. It has already collected over half of the $5,000 goal.

Pfaff attributes it to the tight-knit cycling community, that he said, will do anything to help Taylor recover and get back on the bike saddle.

“He’ll probably be right back out as soon as he can get out there," Pfaff said.

