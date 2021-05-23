Bikes stolen from two IRONMAN racers

TULSA, Okla — Hours away from the IRONMAN race kicking off in Tulsa, two first time competitors discovered their bikes were stolen.

Matthew Delgado and his brother-in-law have been preparing to cross the finish line.

They traveled to Tulsa from Northwest Indiana to be part of this weekend's IRONMAN race.

Friday night the two were working on their bikes to get them ready for the big day when their bikes were stolen.

The duo spent all Friday night trying to find a bike because they had to be turned in by 10 a.m. Saturday morning, coming up empty handed they were able to rent bikes just in time for the race.

Delgado says the thieves took roughly five thousand dollars worth of equipment.

Both men ended up spending five hundred dollars each on the bike rentals, an expense which they had not anticipated.

“This situation isn’t great or ideal, but I guess that’s what the IRONMAN is right. It’s pretty rough pretty hard, so just about overcoming so we’ll overcome this and we’ll compete tomorrow.”, Delgado says.

