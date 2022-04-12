Bike Club Tulsa builds bikes for annual giveaway

TULSA, Okla. — Professional bike builders are assembling nearly 400 bikes for students across Tulsa this week.

It's part of Bike Club Tulsa's Giveaway.

The program aims to strengthen schools and communities by developing confident cyclists one ride at a time.

Bike Club Tulsa launched eight years ago and is now in 19 elementary schools and six middle schools.

Program Manager, Lance Miller, said they are always looking for volunteers who are passionate about helping students.

Between a spike in ridership and supply chain issues, Miller said getting bikes has not been an easy task.

“It’s been a challenge the last couple of years, to get these bikes, but we’ve been really lucky and we’ve been able to kind of fulfill that part of our mission with bike club, to get these bikes to the students," he said.

On May 11th, they will have an end of year bike rally. Volunteers and students will ride from Guthrie Green to The Gathering Place. They say this will be the first time in several years they will be able to make this happen.

