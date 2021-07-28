'Bigfoot' crashes Oklahoma girl's birthday party in scream-filled surprise video

HOCHATOWN, Okla. — An Oklahoma girl received the surprise of a lifetime at her sixth birthday party, only it wasn't one she was ready for.

The girl's mother Brett told 2 News Oklahoma that she usually goes all-out for birthday parties with a fancy birthday cake.

However, when the cake fell through this year, Brett and her husband invited a makeshift "Bigfoot" to the party -- initially terrifying the young partygoers.

"We just thought, I mean she came with balloons and a bow and a tutu, so I thought 'oh this will be cute and fun,'" Brett said.

"Well my kids did not have that reaction."

"Mrs. Bigfoot," also known as Cinnamon, peeked through the windows with balloons and a gift to the horror of the children inside.

Brett says after she made her way inside, the parents gave her a hug and the kids eventually warmed up to her.

"I would just recommend it for a good time because obviously by the video my kids thought so too," Brett says.

"But they dont want her to come back though."

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --