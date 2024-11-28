'Big blessing': Volunteers serve community Thanksgiving brunch

TULSA, Okla. — Volunteers with Victory Church served a free Thanksgiving brunch on Nov. 28. Staff said they served more than 300 people who may not have a place to go on the holiday.

Maryanne Tiger said she came for food like corn, turkey, and pecan pie for Thanksgiving at Victory Church. Volunteers have served the Thanksgiving brunch for 22 years, inviting people from all walks of life to eat.

Tiger said this year's event feels more crucial than ever.

KJRH

"Especially in these times when the economy is bad, and everything is so expensive, and people sometimes are struggling to make it," said Tiger.

Staff said they also welcome first responders working on Thanksgiving day. Tiger said companionship on the holiday was all she needed.

"It gives us a place to go, to feel loved and accepted. And to have a nice warm place to go because it's cold outside," said Tiger.

Maria Clinkscales is one of the organizers of the event.

KJRH

"People really need the help. They need the fellowship, they need the community," said Clinkscales.

Tiger said food, fellowship, and community are what everyone needs around the holidays.

“It’s a big blessing for me and everyone here," said Tiger.

To learn more about Victory Church, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

