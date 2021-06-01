Biden sees kids in audience: "I had to make sure those 2 girls got ice cream"

TULSA, Okla. — President Joe Biden saw two children in the crowd before his speech in Tulsa and made a point to talk to them and their parents.

Biden walked to the podium to speak about the Tulsa Race Massacre centennial, but walked off to the side when he saw the girls.

"I had to make sure those two girls got ice cream when this is over," he said when he returned to the stage. "Imagine being 4 or 5 and coming to hear a president speak... in my faith they call that purgatory."

The girls were part of the crowd with their parents seated to hear Biden speak about the centennial and closing the racial wealth gap.

He also toured the Greenwood Cultural Center during his visit.

