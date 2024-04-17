BEST PARK: Gathering Place recognized by USA TODAY again

TULSA, Okla. — For the second time in the park's five years of being open, the Gathering Place was named USA TODAY's Best City Park.

Since its opening in 2018, the park has received a number of accolades. In year one, Gathering Place was named Best New Attraction in 2019 and Best City Park in 2021 by USA TODAY.

Executive Director Julio Badin said from the community to the staff, there are many factors that set the park apart.

"It's in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which makes it special in and of itself because we have a wonderful community," said Badin. "I think the secret sauce is our team member base, they love this park as much as anyone, they take care of it, constantly thinking of new ideas, bringing just excellent fresh programming all the time and we keep it in really good shape so people just want to be here."

KJRH

The park has visitors from all 50 states and reached people in different countries too. When people visit the park, Badin said they tend to share it.

“People have heard of us," said Badin. "People have heard how great the park is and what we have to offer, and what’s so neat about this park is, you turn the corner there’s something new, something different, something for you. If one thing’s not for you, something else is for you.”

KJRH

That's exactly how Kim Craven heard about the 66-acre outdoor hotspot.

"We are actually from California, and we just moved here about a month ago, and so just getting familiar with the area," said Craven. "We heard this was the first place we needed to visit, so we’ve already been back a few times because of the activities for the kids.”

Craven said as a new Tulsan, the team at Gathering Place has been so kind and helpful as she navigates a new park and city. As a mom of three, she said it's a great place to get her kids moving and burning off some energy.

"These boys have to stay active, so it's a mom trying to get her kids out of the house while keeping them having fun and adventure all at the same time," she said.

KJRH

2 News also met up with Lauren Walker, who was enjoying a Wednesday Dog Day with her dog Rudy and the little boy she looks after. She said she was less than shocked the park received such a title.

"Oh gosh, there’s nothing like the Gathering Place. It’s our favorite place to be," said Walker. "I have family that lives out of state, and I talk about the Gathering Place and send them pictures and stuff when we're here because it is, there’s nothing like it.”

Badin said he and the rest of the team are honored to represent the city of Tulsa with the best park title.

"

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

