Behind the Signs: Mysterious divorce settlement auction signs promise luxury items

TULSA, Okla. — You may have seen blue signs popping up around Tulsa advertising an urgent divorce settlement auction.

2 News Oklahoma staff became curious after finding the signs along different parts of Riverside.

The signs say they’re auctioning off items from a divorce settlement. Items listed include a Ferrari, Picasso paintings and fine jewelry. There's no company name on the signs, just a number listed to call to reserve a spot at the auction.

KMGH, our sister station in Denver, also reported recently seeing near-identical signs along flyers sent in the mail.

But is it too good to be true?

We called the number on the signs and got a message saying, "Thank you for calling the auction department." After leaving a voicemail, we got a call back about an hour later. After identifying who we were with, we were given location details and descriptions of the items. The operator also said she was with Heritage Estate Solutions. Before we could get more information, she had to hang up to speak with other people in line for information.

We later received a text with details saying, “There will be 100's and 100's and 100's of very high-value items." While the Ferrari is no longer available, the text said there will be a Lamborghini.

The auction is scheduled to take place Saturday afternoon at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Tulsa. The Hyatt confirmed a ballroom was booked for an auction.

We then took a closer look at Heritage Estate Solutions.

Its website said it "specializes in liquidating high-value merchandise resulting via divorce settlements, government seized auctions, distress sales and estate sales."

We then took a look at its profile on the Better Business Bureau website. It gave the company a "C minus" rating and said it’s not BBB accredited. There were also two complaints against it. The BBB also linked a phone number and address to a business center in Bethesda, MD. We called the number listed and got the voicemail for the auction department. We are waiting on a call back.

If you want to check out the auction for yourself, you can call the number on the signs to reserve a spot.

