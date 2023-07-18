Watch Now
BBB's raising money for bigs and littles

Justin Fischer
Posted at 6:47 PM, Jul 18, 2023
2023-07-18

TULSA, Okla. — Today, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tulsa held its annual "Bowl for Kids' Sake" fundraiser.

It is the signature event to raise money for the organization and share what the one-to-one mentoring program is all about.

Andy B's in Tulsa hosted the event, filled with prizes, raffles and glow bowling.

There were, of course, testimonials from bigs and littles, as well.

This year's goal is to raise $75,000.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is still hoping to meet that goal.

For details on how you can help, visit https://tulsaforkidssake.org/

