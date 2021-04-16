BBB hosts “Secure Your ID Day” to protect residents from identity theft and fraud

TULSA, Okla. — Imposters and scammers are looking to steal your identity.

To combat the issue, the Better Business Bureau of Tulsa is holding its annual “Secure Your ID Day.”

The pandemic certainly has had its hand in skyrocketing cases of identity theft, but did you know protecting yourself from fraud is largely in your own hands?

The BBB’s “Secure Your ID Day” provides a free on-site shredding event where you can haul all your personal documents to be thrown away safely and keep them from falling into the wrong hands.

Scammers have been manipulating and changing tactics to victimize over 1.4 million consumers in the United States. Thieves are hijacking identities to get everything from your driver's licenses, passports, and other government-issued documents.

The FTC Consumer Sentinel Network reports 170 out of 100,000 Tulsans reported a form of identity theft or fraud. In fact, 56 percent of identity theft victims traced the theft to something that was stolen from their own possession

Bryce Marshall with the BBB of Tulsa said schemers looking for personal documents that have been thrown out is more common than you think.

“Forty-seven out of every 100,000 Oklahomans have reported this kind of theft or fraud before,” he said. “Maybe you won't see them during the day, maybe it's at night. I haven't seen it personally but we get lots of reports on it and it's sad to see.”

On Saturday, April 17 from 1 to 3 p.m., residents can bring sensitive documents to Shredders Inc at 635 W 41st St.

The limit is two large boxes or two 30-gallon trash bags. Overages will be charged the current rate per pound with a $20 minimum.

