'Battle of the Burbs' preps for kickoff of 2023/24 HS football season Aug. 24

TULSA, Okla. — The second annual Battle of the Burbs featuring Owasso and Bixby will kick off the 2023/24 high school football season.

Owasso and Bixby make up two of Oklahoma's highest-ranked teams both earning spots in the 2022/23 6A-1 state championship where Bixby clinched the title.

The Battle of the Burbs is hosted on the University of Tulsa's Skelly field at the H.A Chapman Stadium. The stadium seats 30,000 as fans previously flocked to see the champions play at the 1930s location.



The winners of the game not only earn bragging rights but get to take home the Battle of the Burbs Championship trophy which is presented at the game.

This season Bixby looks to go to the 6A-1 state championship to earn their tenth title and six consecutive championship win.

Owasso hopes to earn their fourth state title and beat Bixby in the season kick-off game as they were defeated in the Battle of the Burbs last year.

The game is a great way to share student athletics in the community with the schools expected to bring fans of all ages to the kick-off event.

The tickets for the game are all general admission at $10 and can be purchased here or at the game.

