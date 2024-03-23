Bassmaster Classic 2024 kicks off at Grand Lake

GRAND LAKE, Okla. — March 22 marks the start of this year's Bassmaster Classic at Grand Lake's Wolf Creek Park and Boating Facility.

Neighbors report seeing thousands of fans flock to the park to watch their favorite anglers compete.

Jennifer, who lives just steps away from the excitement, plans to take her family to the docks throughout the weekend. "So the kids can see the different types of boats. They love fishing, so they call them the fast boats, speed boats... the colors of them, that's a big boat, that's a sparkly boat," she said.

Officials at Wolf Creek Park describe it as the top fishing facility in the country, attracting anglers worldwide.

Jennifer finds it exciting to see the community supported by thousands of fans. "The businesses, the restaurants. Even the local shops, the little boutiques. It helps them too when we have big events like this because people want to shop and see what's around here," she said.

Also in the neighborhood is Kyle, who enjoys a view of the water from his front yard. "It's nice, actually. Yesterday was kind of rough with the wind, but today looks beautiful. Tomorrow is supposed to be even better," he noted.

This weekend, Kyle looks forward to a front-row seat to his favorite sport. "I've been fishing all my life... I like to fish, myself. Seeing all these big-time fishermen, that's a big thing," he said. As fans from around the world gather at Wolf Creek, Kyle notes the traffic hasn't been a problem. "It doesn't really bother us around here," he said.

Organizers said qualifying anglers will compete again on Saturday and Sunday morning, and are anticipating even larger crowds throughout the weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

