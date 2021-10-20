Bassmaster Central Open starts Thursday at Grand Lake

GROVE, Okla. — The Bassmaster Central Open starts Thursday at Oklahoma's Grand Lake.

The fishing competition kicks off with takeoffs from Wolf Creek Park at 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 21-23.

“It’s really wide open in the fall,” said Bassmaster Elite Series pro Jason Christie, who won’t be taking be taking part in this event.

“That’s one of the things that has made Grand so good: it can be won from one end to the other and it can be won from 30 feet on the bank."

Weigh-ins during the first two days will happen at the park at 3:15 p.m. and on the final day at the Bass Pro Shops location in Broken Arrow at 4:45 p.m.

Christie said he expects 14 1/2 pounds a day to make the Top 10 cut for Championship Saturday. He said he believes it will take a three-day total of about 52 pounds to win.

The tournament will decide the final Central Opens points standings, with Elite Series invitations going to the top three finishers.

