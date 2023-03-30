Bartlesville water supply remains low

TULSA, Okla. — Despite seeing a good amount of rain in Green Country, those to our northwest in Osage and Washington counties are still struggling with low water levels.

Just over a month ago, the city of Bartlesville asked residents to conserve water.

Last Friday, 2 News Oklahoma reported that the city is now nearing critical water levels.

“We’re just kind of living on the edge. We’ve got along pretty good but it’s coming to the point that we’ve gotta have a big rain,” said a Bartlesville rancher.

2 News viewer Jim Stevens shared photos of Lake Hulah, which normally helps provide water to nearby towns, but now some areas are bone dry.

Jim Stevens

Bartlesville is in Phase 2 of its drought contingency plan, but it's now getting dangerously close to Phase 3, which happens when the lake's water levels reach 60%.

