Bartlesville residents concerned over Phillips 66 layoff announcement

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Some people in Bartlesville are disappointed that Phillips 66 - one of the city's most prominent and long-time employers - is laying off about 100 workers.

Phillips 66 is the heartbeat of this community. The company even started in Bartlesville in 1917.

Annie Wise and her husband live in Australia now, but as she looks at the vast Phillips 66 buildings, she remembers growing up there in the 60s - when the company reigned supreme.

"It was booming," she said. "My father worked for Phillips."

In many ways, it still reigns supreme despite only having 1400 employees in its Bartlesville location. Roughly 7% percent of those will soon be looking for more work. The company announced laying off about 100 employees and contractors after a transition period through 2023.

Controllers, International Finance and Procurements Operations are among the positions being let go.

"Leaving town will be hard because real estate prices will be high anywhere else you go," Wise added.

2 News contacted Phillips 66, and they said in a statement that the company announced changes to approximately 430 employees and contractor roles in various global locations. Some will remain with the company as part of the new organization or in a new position, while some will be released.

"It's amazing. It's a great town. It's sad to see people going," Wise said.

According to the City of Bartlesville website, Conoco Phillips and Phillips 66 are the two largest employers in the city.

