Bartlesville releases drought prevention plan

BARTLESVILLE, Okla — Sydney Carpenter, a mother in Bartlesville, said she'd never forget how much the second-worst drought of 2022 impacted their community. However, in a city council meeting on Feb 3, leaders approved a plan to prevent it from happening again.

Carpenter said the major drought affected her family and routine.

"That restriction on watering our yards and watering our gardens, our plants was kind of a big deal," said Carpenter.

City of Bartlesville Approves Drought Prevention Plan

Terry Lauritsen, the Water Utilities Director, said part of the plan to prevent another drought includes raising water levels at Hulah Lake to store excess water as a resource for Bartlesville. Carpenter supports this plan.

"I would love to do anything we could to avoid another drought," said Carpenter.

The second part is negotiating a deal with the town of Copan to purchase water reservation rights from their lake at around $500,000. However, people like Mary Coachman aren't fans.

"Well, that's going to create problems for all the other cities. You can't rob Peter to pay Paul," said Coachman.

Because of the plan, Lauritsen said residents could see an increase in their water bill, but it wouldn't happen for at least six years. Lauritsen added they're also developing plans to access water from cities like Tulsa, Collinsville, and Skiatook for emergencies. But Coachman isn't happy about that backup plan.

"Having our own water resource, we need to build a reserve," said Coachman.

2 News asked Lauritsen if there were any plans for a reserve in Bartlesville.

"Not at this time the cost to develop a water source that would be sufficient in size…is just unbelievably expensive," said Lauritsen.

Carpenter said she's ready for the city to keep splash pads open.

"I would love to see just the joy on their faces as they get to enjoy the whole great part of summer," said Carpenter.

To learn more about the plan, click here.

