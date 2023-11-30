Bartlesville police, off-duty firefighter rescue man from lake after medical episode

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A Bartlesville police lieutenant clocked in early when he saw a man drive off the road into a lake on his way into the office.

Lt. Chris Neal was headed to work on Nov. 30 around 7:30 a.m. when he saw a truck take a sudden turn off of Adams Boulevard and into Lee Lake.

Neal said the truck went airborne and then went down a steep embankment and crashed into the water.

Off-duty firefighter Chris Buchanan and BPD Sgt. Steve Johnson quickly arrived and helped Neal go into the lake to attempt to save the man in the truck.

The three were in waist-deep water and learned the truck doors were locked.

Sgt. Johnson went and got a baton from Neal's car and broke the truck window. Neal then got the door open and Buchanan pulled the man from the truck. All three of the men helped get the man back to shore where he could get emergency treatment.

Bartlesville police said first responders took the man to the hospital where he is recovering.

