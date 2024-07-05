Bartlesville Police Department invests $23,000 into park safety, bicycle unit

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville Police Department said it has invested $23,000 in safety at public parks, including a new unit.

Bartlesville resident Bill Marchant lives in the city and often goes to the parks with his granddaughter.

He said an increase in park security would put him at ease.

"I mean my little granddaughter; you know I wouldn't want anything to happen to her," Marchant said.

The city plans to unveil four new BPD patrol bicycles, which will be used to patrol downtown areas and parks, which Marchant said the city has needed.

"It would give people more of a sense of security to go to the parks and participate in the parks," Marchant said.

Staff with BPD said this team plans to preserve the natural beauty of public parks and develop crime prevention strategies.

Marchant told 2 News in this day and age, security is of utmost importance.

"Yeah, in this day and age I definitely think it would be a good thing. It's a crazy world we're living in right now. With crime being up and homelessness," said Marchant.

BPD said the new unit will have bike-themed events at parks, which they hope could help with the city's growth.

