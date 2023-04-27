Bartlesville native James Droz to announce NFL draft pick

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A viral video is nothing new to Bartlesville's James Droz.

It started with a touchdown run during his senior season on the Bruins football team.

"I scored a touchdown and have a lot of memories," Droz said.

It was on that field that Droz’s internet legacy unofficially started. However it has exploded, thanks to two words.

"What happened.”

Droz has down syndrome.

He’s a Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, OU and OSU fan, but no one is safe with a losing result.

He opens up TikTok hits record and says the words that have taken the sports world by storm.

The catchphrase and enthusiasm has made Droz a TikTok superstar. Amassing more than 1.3 million followers and more than 32.5 million likes.

It has also taken him all over the country. From courtside at the Mabee Center, to announcing the starting lineups at Golden State, and even celebrating some Friday night wins in his home state.

“I love to see all of the poeple who want to see me. I'm happy each person wants to come out and say hi. I sign autographs and everything,” Droz said.

This weekend another stop on the world tour. He’s announcing a day three pick at the NFL Draft in Kansas City.

"I'm happy to go to the draft. It's my first time to go to the draft. I'm very excited to go up there to Chiefs Kingdom.

For James and his family, the journey has brought life-changing friendships and memories.

"It's just fantastic to see," James' mom Susan Hainzinger said. "The love that has been extended to James is something you don't see every day. I hope through all of this that he is able to touch people, encourage people and give them hope."

"It changed my life," Droz said. "I love all sports, and yeah, I love it so much."

James' social media channels can be found on his website: Jamesdroz.com

