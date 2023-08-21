Bartlesville man's remains identified one year after disappearance

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A year after a Bartlesville man disappeared, investigators identified his remains. Family members say 22-year-old Devin Viles was funny, smart, and a prankster who cared a lot about his family.

“He was always there for us,” said his sister Madison Campbell.

Viles was last seen on July 11, 2022.

“Whenever he wasn’t keeping in contact it was scary for sure,” said Campbell.

He was reported missing to Bartlesville police on August 5, 2022. Officers called in the OSBI shortly after to handle the case.

Investigators say they quickly pointed to 34-year-old Brock Thompson as a person of interest and then the main suspect in Viles’ murder.

“Like why? Why would you do that,” said Tiffany Nading?



Tiffany Nading is Devin’s cousin. She and his sister Madison Campbell can’t wrap their heads around his murder. Investigators discovered human remains in Vinita last fall. On Thursday, DNA connected them to Viles.

“We had the suspicion when it was first discovered, they just weren’t 100% sure yet,” said Campbell. “When it was confirmed it was more real and it broke me. It broke me big time.”

They’re remembering him as a prankster who loved his family. For Thompson, they say he took away a big part of their family.

“He took someone that was loved a lot and he broke a family big time,” said Campbell.

Investigators say cell phone records tied Thompson to the crime. He’s charged with first degree murder.

The family is still working on funeral arrangements for Devin.

