OSBI links missing Bartlesville man to human remains in Nowata County, man charged with murder

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation linked human remains to a Bartlesville man that went missing in 2022.

The man identified as 21-year-old Devin Viles was reported missing after not being seen for over a month. OSBI began an investigation into the disappearance later finding remains in Nowata County.

The remains were sent to receive DNA testing a the OSBI Northeast Regional Laboratory. After testing the remains were linked to Viles.

Through an investigation, OSBI said that 34-year-old Brock Anthony Edward Thompson is now charged with the murder of Viles. OSBI said that Thompson is currently incarcerated for Trafficking in Illegal Drugs.

OSBI is asking for additional information on this case. If you know anything please contact tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

